Oct 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc : * CFO: North American mortgage originations slipped on slow staff build * CFO John Gerspach speaking on media conference call * CFO: “We’re seeing some elements of stabilization in the housing markets,” * CFO: Housing market still faces challenges * CFO: More repositioning charges for Korea business likely in 4q * CFO: Expect “some compression” in mortgage banking spreads