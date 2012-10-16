BRIEF-Citigroup chairman says no other shoe to drop after pandit resignation

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc : * Chairman says no other shoe to drop after pandit resignation * Chairman o‘neill speaking on conference call with new CEO corbat * Chairman says vikram pandit departure not related to any ”strategic,

regulatory or operating issue” * Chairman: ‘board remains comfortable with the strategy of the firm’ * Citigroup’s corbat: chief financial officer and chief risk officer are

committed to stay * New CEO corbat says looking forward ‘to continuing what vikram started’ * Corbat says he see no change in direction for Citi holdings assets * Citi CEO corbat says he will make “fresh assessment” of businesses and make

decisions from there * Corbat: ‘focus is on operating performance’ * Citi CEO corbat: “we’ve got the right footprint and resources”