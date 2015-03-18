FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup CEO affirms commitment to 2015 performance targets
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

Citigroup CEO affirms commitment to 2015 performance targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is committed to meeting its 2015 performance targets for return on assets and efficiency, Chief Executive Officer Mike Corbat said in an annual letter to shareholders on Wednesday.

Corbat said the goals are “within reach if market conditions remain stable.”

Regulators at the Federal Reserve who judge the company’s capital plans had “made clear” that the bank will be held to “the highest standard” because of its global franchise, he said. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.