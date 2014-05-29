Citigroup may sell OneMain lending business late this year- CEO

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc may finally be able to sell its OneMain Financial personal loan business later this year, CEO Mike Corbat said on Thursday.

Corbat, speaking at an investor conference in New York, said Citigroup could dispose of the company through an outright sale to a private equity firm, a public stock offering, or a combination of the two, if prices are good.

Citigroup, the third-biggest U.S. bank by assets, has wanted to unload the business since shortly after the financial crisis but has been unwilling to let it go for the prices offered, he said. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)