Citigroup fourth qtr markets revenue trending up 20 pct vs year-ago
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 2:03 PM / in 10 months

Citigroup fourth qtr markets revenue trending up 20 pct vs year-ago

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc fourth-quarter markets revenue is running about 20 percent higher than last year, chief financial officer John Gerspach said on Wednesday.

Increased client demand for trades in fixed-income and currencies that began with the Brexit vote in June has continued through the U.S. election outcome, Gerspach said at an investor conference. The demand is coming from both institutional investors and corporate clients, he said. (Reporting by David Henry in New York)

