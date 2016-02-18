FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citi raises CEO Corbat's pay by 27 pct in 2015
February 18, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc raised Chief Executive Michael Corbat’s pay by an estimated 27 percent in 2015, a year in which the bank’s profit more than doubled.

Corbat earned an estimated $16.5 million in 2015, including deferred shares worth about $4.5 million. He earned $13 million in 2014.

Deferred stock makes up about 30 percent of Corbat’s bonus pay under Citi’s executive compensation plan, which was overhauled three years ago amid shareholder pressure.

Citi’s net income more than doubled to $17.2 billion in 2015, its highest since 2006. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

