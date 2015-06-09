Citi Egypt retail unit will grow CIB share of plastic money by 33 pct -CEO

CAIRO, June 9 (Reuters) - Commercial International Bank’s purchase of Citigroup’s consumer banking business in Egypt will grow its market share of plastic money by 33 percent, the bank’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Hisham Ezz al-Arab told Reuters in a telephone interview that the deal would add 80,000 credit card holders to CIB’s existing 240,000, and said the deal would also grow the bank’s consumer lending business by 10 percent.

Ezz al-Arab said CIB would retain all staff in Egypt and had no immediate plans to close CIB or Citigroup branches.