FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Citigroup to set aside $100 bln to fund green initiatives
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 18, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Citigroup to set aside $100 bln to fund green initiatives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on green energy investments)

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said it would set aside $100 billion to fund environmental projects over the next decade, doubling the amount it had earmarked for such projects in 2007.

Citigroup said it would fund projects related to renewable energy, greenhouse gas reductions and sustainable transportation.

The third-largest U.S. bank said it had met its previous investment target three years ahead of schedule in 2013.

Citigroup financed the Solar Star photovoltaic project in Southern California for Berkshire Hathaway Energy in 2013.

The project, constructed by Sunpower Corp, is expected to generate 579 megawatts of power when completed by the year-end, making it the largest solar project in the world, Citigroup said in an emailed statement.

Solar Star is expected to provide enough energy to power more than a quarter million homes, the company said.

Citigroup also raised $862 million for Panama’s first metro, which transports 30,000 commuters per hour.

In 2012, Bank of America Corp set a goal of $50 billion to provide loans and other financing for environmentally friendly energy projects over 10 years. (reut.rs/1A5y1Ss)

The same year, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a 10-year target of $40 billion for investments in renewable energy projects. (reut.rs/1vFrc4E) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.