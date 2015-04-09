FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup's head of franchise risk, Brian Leach, retiring
April 9, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

Citigroup's head of franchise risk, Brian Leach, retiring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - Brian Leach, head of franchise risk and strategy for Citigroup Inc, said on Thursday that he is retiring and does not know what he will do next.

Leach’s departure was announced to employees in memos from him and from CEO Mike Corbat.

Leach joined Citigroup during the financial crisis in 2008 and worked under previous CEO Vikram Pandit.

Corbat noted that when he became CEO, he asked Leach to stay on and lead all control functions at the company. Members of Leach’s team will have new reporting lines beginning May 1, Corbat said. (Reporting by David Henry in New York)

