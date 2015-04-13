Citigroup names Asia Pacific chief Bird to head global consumer bank

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc named Stephen Bird, its chief executive for Asia Pacific to be the new head of its global consumer bank, according to a memo from CEO Mike Corbat to employees on Monday.

Bird will replace Manuel Medina-Mora, who had said earlier this year that he would retire. Bird’s job will be filled by the current CEO for Latin America, Francisco Aristeguieta, the memo said.

Jane Fraser, currently head of the U.S. consumer bank, will take Aristeguieta’s post and will be based in Miami. Citigroup’s CEO for Mexico, Ernesto Torres Cantu, will report to Fraser.

The changes will be effective June 1, the memo said. (Reporting by David Henry in New York)