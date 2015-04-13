FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup names Asia Pacific chief Bird to head global consumer bank
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

Citigroup names Asia Pacific chief Bird to head global consumer bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc named Stephen Bird, its chief executive for Asia Pacific to be the new head of its global consumer bank, according to a memo from CEO Mike Corbat to employees on Monday.

Bird will replace Manuel Medina-Mora, who had said earlier this year that he would retire. Bird’s job will be filled by the current CEO for Latin America, Francisco Aristeguieta, the memo said.

Jane Fraser, currently head of the U.S. consumer bank, will take Aristeguieta’s post and will be based in Miami. Citigroup’s CEO for Mexico, Ernesto Torres Cantu, will report to Fraser.

The changes will be effective June 1, the memo said. (Reporting by David Henry in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.