UPDATE 1-Citigroup names Asia Pacific chief Bird to head global consumer bank

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc named Stephen Bird, its chief executive officer for Asia Pacific, as the new head of its global consumer bank, CEO Mike Corbat said on Monday in a memo seen by Reuters.

Bird, 48, will replace Manuel Medina-Mora, who had said earlier this year that he would retire. Francisco Aristeguieta, 49, the CEO for Latin America, will fill Bird’s job, the memo to employees said.

Jane Fraser, 47, who heads the U.S. consumer bank, will take Aristeguieta’s post and be based in Miami.

Citigroup’s CEO for Mexico, Ernesto Torres Cantu, will report to Fraser. Citigroup’s subsidiary, Banamex, the second-largest bank in Mexico, had long been under Medina-Mora, its former CEO, who was with the bank when Citigroup bought it in 2001.

The changes will take effect on June 1, the memo said.

Citigroup has been trying to meld its consumer businesses around the world into one with a consistent set of products and back-office operations that will promote sales of credit cards and loans and reduce costs.

Bird has been with Citigroup for 17 years. Corbat credited him with increasing revenue in the Asia Pacific region and said he was well-qualified to carry on the transformation from local businesses to a global consumer bank.

Besides Bird, two other Citigroup executives whom insiders had considered obvious possible successors to Medina-Mora were Fraser and Jud Linville, head of Citigroup-branded credit cards, which account for a large portion of the consumer business.

Aristeguieta has been with Citigroup for 21 years and has focused on emerging markets, Corbat said. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)