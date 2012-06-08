FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2012

Citi to not seek additional return of capital

June 8 (Reuters) - Citigroup has decided not to request for any additional return of capital to its shareholders when it resubmits its capital plan to the Federal Reserve on Monday.

The number three U.S. bank was amongst the few losers when the Federal Reserve released its stress test results in March, allowing most banks to raise dividends and announce share buybacks.

Citi also announced redemption of two series of Citi trust preferred securities, as a results of which it expects its Tier 1 Capital ratio to decrease by about 50 basis points, the bank said in a statement.

