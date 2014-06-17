FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup foreign exchange chief Feig leaving bank
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Citigroup foreign exchange chief Feig leaving bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc’s global head of foreign exchange, Jeff Feig, is leaving the bank.

Feig’s departure was announced to employees on Tuesday, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, which said Feig had been Citigroup’s forex chief for 10 years.

A Citigroup spokeswoman said in a written statement after the report, “Given his tenure in his role, this departure was well-anticipated, and part of the natural cycle of the business. We have a strong, talented bench that continues to support this core business.”

Feig’s departure comes as Citigroup and other major banks have dismissed foreign exchange traders amid investigations by governments around the world into possible manipulation of those markets. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.