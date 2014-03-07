FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK financier Hands drops U.S. lawsuit vs Citigroup over EMI
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 4 years ago

UK financier Hands drops U.S. lawsuit vs Citigroup over EMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - British financier Guy Hands has ended his long-running U.S. lawsuit accusing Citigroup Inc of defrauding him into buying music company EMI Group Ltd , but he retained the right to pursue the case in England.

In a Friday filing with the U.S. district court in Manhattan, Citigroup and Hands’ private equity firm, Terra Firma Capital Partners, jointly agreed to the voluntary dismissal of the U.S. case, “without prejudice to plaintiffs’ rights to re-file those claims in England.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.