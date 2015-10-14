FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Citi names Hoover co-head of investment banking consumer products
#Market News
October 14, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Citi names Hoover co-head of investment banking consumer products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has appointed Elinor Hoover co-head of investment banking for consumer products, a role she will share with Jeffrey Schackner, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Hoover joined Citigroup in 2011, working first as vice-chairman of capital markets origination and later as global co-head of Citi’s financial strategy and solutions group.

Prior to Citigroup, Hoover spent more than a decade at Morgan Stanley.

Elinor serves as vice chairman of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, where she has been a board member since 2009. She is also an advisory director at the Bloomingdale School of Music, a non-profit that provides education to the New York community. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)

