Citigroup taps former Silver Lake partner as M&A head in Japan

TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Citigroup has appointed Masao Yoshikawa, a former partner at private equity firm Silver Lake, as its new head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Japan, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

Yoshikawa, who spent a decade in investment banking at Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs before joining Silver Lake, will fill the role previously held by Takeshi Inoue, who will take on the newly established post of vice chairman of investment banking.

Yoshikawa will report to Yuichi Jimbo, head of investment banking at Citigroup Global Markets Japan, and Colin Banfield, head of M&A for the Asia-Pacific region.

The appointment comes as investment banks look to profit from the record-setting pace of overseas acquisitions by Japanese companies, which have so far this year announced $78 billion worth of outbound deals, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Citigroup ranks 5th so far this year in advising on all deals involving Japanese companies, according to the data.

It ranks second in Japan on outbound transactions after working as an adviser to Sprint Nextel Corp on its $20 billion takeover by Softbank Corp. Softbank announced the deal, the largest ever overseas acquisition by a Japanese firm, earlier this week.