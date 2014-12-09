FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sumitomo Mitsui to buy Citigroup's Japan retail unit - Bloomberg
#Market News
December 9, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Sumitomo Mitsui to buy Citigroup's Japan retail unit - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will announce as soon as next week that it will buy Citigroup Inc’s Japanese consumer banking business, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

SMFG, Japan's second biggest bank by market value, will buy the business for about 40 billion yen ($334 million), Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1yKLLBc)

Other Japanese companies are interested in acquiring Citigroup’s card unit, but the bank has no plans to negotiate with them, Bloomberg said.

Citigroup did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 119.79 yen) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
