Citigroup to cut 11,000 jobs worldwide, 4 percent of workforce
#Market News
December 5, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

Citigroup to cut 11,000 jobs worldwide, 4 percent of workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc will eliminate 11,000 jobs worldwide, about 4 percent of its total staff, in a move to save as much as $1.1 billion a year in expenses, the company said on Wednesday.

The move will initially result in pre-tax charges of $1 billion to fourth quarter earnings, the company said in a statement.

It is the first major action to restructure the company since directors named Michael Corbat chief executive officer in October after becoming impatient with former CEO Vikram Pandit.

