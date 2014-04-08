FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup says to close one third of Korea branches as costs, competition rise
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Citigroup says to close one third of Korea branches as costs, competition rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 8 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said it will close almost one third of its branches in Korea, becoming the third global bank to trim its presence in the country in the last year amid rising costs and intense competition.

Citi will shut 56 out of 190 branches as it concentrates on six major cities and moves to boost its online presence, the U.S. bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bank announced last year that it would refocus its consumer business in Korea, reducing its physical footprint in favour of targeting customers with online products.

It follows HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank which both pulled back in a market that has seen weakening returns since the financial crisis.

Citi’s move does not mean a full scale retreat from consumer banking in the country, the bank said. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.