August 19, 2014 / 9:32 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Top Citigroup lawyer for global consumer business leaves bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of spokeswoman’s name in second paragraph)

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc’s general counsel for its global consumer business, Stephen Simcock, is leaving the bank “to pursue another opportunity,” a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Anita Romero, formerly head of the corporate legal department, will replace Simcock and will continue to hold her current post as general counsel of Citibank N.A., the company’s primary subsidiary, spokeswoman Elizabeth Fogarty said by email.

Simcock could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
