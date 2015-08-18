FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup to sell alternative investor services business
#Funds News
August 18, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Citigroup to sell alternative investor services business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said it will sell its alternative investor services business to financial technology provider SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

The business, which has about 1,500 employees, includes hedge fund services and private equity fund services.

The financial terms of the transaction are not material to the bank, Citigroup said on Tuesday.

SS&C said in a separate statement that it would pay $425 million for the unit, subject to certain adjustments.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
