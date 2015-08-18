FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Citi to sell alternative investor services unit for $425 mln
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 18, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Citi to sell alternative investor services unit for $425 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is selling its alternative investor services business to financial technology provider SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc for $425 million, subject to adjustments.

The business, which has about 1,500 employees, includes hedge fund and private equity fund services, SS&C said on Tuesday.

Citi, the No. 3 U.S. bank by assets, has been hiving off non-core assets to focus on wealthier clients.

Financial terms of the transaction are not material to the bank, Citi said in a separate statement.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.