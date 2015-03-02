FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup CFO sees markets revenue declining in first quarter
March 2, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Citigroup CFO sees markets revenue declining in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc expects to see its revenue from fixed-income and equity markets decline in the first quarter from a year earlier, largely because of a slow start in spread products and a hit during the January revaluation of the Swiss currency, the company’s chief financial officer said on Monday.

The magnitude of the revenue decline looks like it will be a “mid-to-high” single-digit percentage, CFO John Gerspach said at an investor conference. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

