Citigroup CFO sees markets revenue declining in first quarter

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc expects to see its revenue from fixed-income and equity markets decline in the first quarter from a year earlier, largely because of a slow start in spread products and a hit during the January revaluation of the Swiss currency, the company’s chief financial officer said on Monday.

The magnitude of the revenue decline looks like it will be a “mid-to-high” single-digit percentage, CFO John Gerspach said at an investor conference. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)