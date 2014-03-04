FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch: no impact on Banamex ratings from Oceanografia exposure
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 4 years ago

Fitch: no impact on Banamex ratings from Oceanografia exposure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 4 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday that its ratings on Citigroup Inc’s Mexican subsidiary Banamex are not affected by its exposure to oil services company Oceanografia, which is being probed for fraud.

Citigroup said last week that it has discovered at least $400 million in fraudulent loans in its Mexico subsidiary Banamex and said employees may have been in on the crime.

Fitch said that the negative impact of exposure to Oceanografia represented just 2 percent of Banamex’s equity.

Law enforcers from the Mexican Attorney General’s office and from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and SEC are investigating the transactions, people familiar with the probes have said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.