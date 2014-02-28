FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico attorney general to discuss Citigroup, Oceanografia loans
February 28, 2014

Mexico attorney general to discuss Citigroup, Oceanografia loans

MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s attorney general’s office will hold a news conference on Friday morning to discuss loans between oil services contractor Oceanografia and Banamex, the local unit of U.S. bank Citigroup.

Citigroup earlier on Friday said it would reduce its previously reported 2013 profit by $235 million after uncovering fraud at its Banamex unit.

The fraud was discovered by Citi and Mexico’s state-owned oil company Pemex, following an investigation by Pemex into some of its contracts with Oceanografia.

A Pemex official said the company would also be participating in the news conference.

