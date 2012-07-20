UPDATE 1-Citi poaches Morgan Stanley financial institutions head McLane -Memo

July 20 (Reuters) - Citigroup has named Will McLane as head of corporate and investment banking for the ASEAN region and head of the financial institutions group in the Asia-Pacific region, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

McLane joins Citi from rival Morgan Stanley, where he worked for 15 years, most recently as head of the financial institutions group for the Asia-Pacific region.

During that time, McLane worked on some of the region’s most high-profile deals in the financial sector. He was involved in the $22 billion IPO of Agricultural Bank of China in 2010, in Singapore DBS’s $2.8 billion rights issue, and in the $5.2 billion merger between OUB and UOB.

McLane, who will relocate to Singapore from Hong Kong when he joins Citigroup, also worked on Thanachart Capital’s $2.0 billion acquisition of Siam City Bank.

Citi has gathered momentum in Asia investment banking, advancing to second place from 10th in 2011 in Asia equity and equity-related deals for the first half of the year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In M&A, the bank ranked fifth for both announced and completed deals in Asia, excluding Japan, in the first half.

Other recent hires for the bank include Gary Kuo from Barclays as vice chairman for Asia Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) and Roger Zhu from CICC as co-head of China CIB.

McLane takes over as head of the FIG group from Simon Yoo, who has accepted a new role as head of Asia financial institutions coverage, according to a source familiar with the matter, declining to be identified because the information isn’t public yet.

McLane follows in the footsteps of several other high-profile Asia investment bankers who have relocated from Hong Kong to Singapore, as business in the usually more active North Asia region slows this year and Southeast Asian deal activity picks up.

Goldman Sachs recently transferred equity capital markets co-head Steve Barg to Singapore with a mandate to grow the firm’s Southeast Asia business.

Last October, Bank of America Merrill Lynch moved Asia financial sponsors head Chris Gammons to become head of Southeast Asia investment banking.