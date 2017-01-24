FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC fines Citigroup, Morgan Stanley over forex trading program
January 24, 2017

SEC fines Citigroup, Morgan Stanley over forex trading program

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc and Morgan Stanley each agreed to pay more than $2.96 million to settle civil charges that they made misleading statements about a foreign exchange trading program they sold to investors, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

The SEC said neither bank admitted or denied wrongdoing in connection with the marketing of CitiFX Alpha to Morgan Stanley customers in 2010 and 2011, when Citigroup held a 49 percent ownership stake in Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. Each payout includes a $2.25 million civil fine, the SEC said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by TOm Brown)

