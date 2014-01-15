FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citi to sell about $10.3 bln in mortgage loans servicing rights
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 4 years ago

Citi to sell about $10.3 bln in mortgage loans servicing rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said that it will sell mortgage servicing rights of $10.3 billion Fannie Mae residential first mortgage loans as the bank looks to reduce its assets and expenses within Citi Holdings.

Citi Holdings houses the portfolio of troubled mortgage assets that the third-largest U.S. bank is winding down after they led to huge losses since the financial crisis.

The sale of about 64,000 loans includes most of the delinquent loans serviced by CitiMortgage for Fannie Mae, and it represents about 20 percent of the total loans serviced by CitiMortgage that are 60 days or more past due.

Both the parties have resolved pending and future compensatory fee claims related to Citi’s servicing practices on the delinquent loans, the bank said in a statement.

The transfer of servicing will start in the first quarter and continue into the third quarter of 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.