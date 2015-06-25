FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge recommends dismissal of Citi mortgage recording lawsuit
June 25, 2015

Judge recommends dismissal of Citi mortgage recording lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A lawsuit accusing Citigroup Inc’s mortgage unit of not promptly notifying county clerks when mortgages are paid off should be dismissed as moot because the lead plaintiff was offered full restitution in an earlier case, a U.S. magistrate judge said.

The plaintiff, Roger Nicklaw, “prevailed on his claims” and “his case is over,” even though he rejected the bank’s offer, U.S. Magistrate Judge Frank Lynch said in a recommendation on Monday in a Florida federal court. Citigroup’s CitiMortgage unit is represented by lawyers at Mayer Brown, Bryan Cave and K&L Gates.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1BCKWhJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
