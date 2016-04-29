FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Citi appoints Amol Gupte as Citi country officer, Singapore
April 29, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Citi appoints Amol Gupte as Citi country officer, Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc appointed Amol Gupte as Citi country officer (CCO) for Singapore and head of ASEAN, pending regulatory approval.

Gupte, a 27-year Citi veteran, has previously worked as head of trade and treasury solutions for Asia Pacific.

As Gupte transitions into his new role, Patrick Dewilde, will serve as interim CCO for Singapore in addition to his current role as Asia Pacific head of markets and securities services. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

