MOVES-Citi appoints Ahmed as CEO of Bahrain and Islamic investment bank -
October 6, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup has appointed Usman Ahmed as the chief executive of its Bahrain business as well as its Islamic investment banking division, the U.S. bank said on Tuesday.

Prior to appointment, Ahmed was head of corporate and investment banking for Citi in the Philippines and head of Islamic banking in Asia, according to a statement.

Ahmed takes over from Mazin Manna, who had held the roles since 2010 but in July joined Credit Agricole as senior regional officer of the Middle East and North Africa. (Reporting by David French, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
