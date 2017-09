March 29 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc appointed Daljeet Lamba as managing director of corporate banking in Canada.

He was most recently managing director of global corporate and investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Lamba, who has more than 15 years of experience in corporate and investment banking, previously held senior roles with Citi in Toronto. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)