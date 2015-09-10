FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Citi names David Ratliff Asia Pacific head of public sector banking
September 10, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Citi names David Ratliff Asia Pacific head of public sector banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said it appointed David Ratliff as its Asia Pacific head of public sector banking.

Ratliff, in his newly-created role, would oversee the bank’s corporate and investment banking coverage alongside markets and securities services coverage of public sector clients in Asia.

Ratliff has previously served as Citigroup’s head of investor sales and relationship management for Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific equities head for Citigroup Global Markets. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee)

