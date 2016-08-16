FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MOVES-Citi names Gavin Michael technology head of consumer bank
#Market News
August 16, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Citi names Gavin Michael technology head of consumer bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday that it named Gavin Michael head of technology for its Global Consumer Bank, replacing Mark Torkos.

Michael, who was previously head of digital for consumer and community banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, was named "2016 Digital Banker of the Year" by American Banker, Citigroup said in a statement.

The news comes less than a week after it was announced that Heather Cox, who Citigroup hired two years ago to spearhead innovations in digital consumer banking, was leaving the bank to work for financial services provider USAA.

Citigroup, the most geographically diverse of U.S. banks, has consumer banking operations in 19 countries globally. The bulk of the company's consumer businesses are in the United States and in Mexico. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
