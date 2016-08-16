UPDATE 1-MOVES-Citi and JPMorgan shuffle consumer bank tech execs

(Revises throughout with comment from JPMorgan memo)

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc made another change among consumer banking tech executives on Tuesday and JPMorgan Chase & Co revealed a change of its own as the big banks try to find their way through the changing landscape of digital finance.

Citigroup said it named Gavin Michael, who was JPMorgan's head of digital for consumer banking, to be head of technology for its Global Consumer Bank, replacing Mark Torkos, who retired in July.

On Thursday afternoon JPMorgan said in an internal memo, which was reviewed by Reuters, that Michael "will be looking for other opportunities" and was being replaced by Bill Wallace, who has been at the bank 23 years, heads consumer bank operations and runs the Customer Experience Council.

Michael had said he was interested in jobs outside of JPMorgan, according to the memo from Gordon Smith, the chief executive of JPMorgan's consumer bank.

Citigroup had been speaking to Michael "for some time" as it looked to fill the job, said Citi spokeswoman Elizabeth Fogarty.

Smith credited Michael, who was at JPMorgan for three years, with starting a mobile banking application and redesigning the online banking site.

Michael was named 2016 digital banker of the year by American Banker, Citigroup said in a statement.

At Citigroup, Michael will lead more than 4,000 employees and report to Stephen Bird, chief executive of the consumer bank, and work with Don Callahan, head of operations and technology for the entire company.

The developments come after it was announced last week that Heather Cox, who Citigroup hired two years ago to spearhead innovations in digital consumer banking, was leaving the bank for financial services provider USAA. Cox was head of the Citi FinTech unit, which is within the consumer bank and supported by the technology group to be headed by Michael.

Citigroup, the most geographically diverse of U.S. banks, has consumer banking operations in 19 countries globally. It is counting more on digital technology to sign and keep customers as it scales back branch offices to be more efficient.

JPMorgan is pruning branch locations and adjusting staff as customers change their use of branch services and digital account access. The bank recently said it had to add back some branch employees to reduce lines. (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Bill Trott)