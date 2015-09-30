CORRECTED-MOVES-Citi boosts retail M&A business with Credit Suisse hires

(Corrects titles of Anton and Paisley in second paragraph)

By Lauren Hirsch and Olivia Oran

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has hired two investment bankers focused on giving advice to retail companies from Credit Suisse, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Director Brian Anton and managing director Hugh Paisley join former colleague Douglas Trauber who left Credit Suisse to join Citigroup as global co-head of retail in August, the people said, asking not to be named because the moves have not been announced.

Representatives from Citigroup and Credit Suisse declined to comment. Anton and Paisley could not be reached for comment.

Anton joined Credit Suisse in 2005, where he worked with food retail, deep discount stores and healthy living companies, according to his LinkedIn page.

Paisley joined Credit Suisse in 2009, according to his LinkedIn page.

Deal volume for announced deals in the consumer and retail sectors rose 13% in 2014, according to PwC. The biggest leveraged buyout of the year was the sale of pet retailer PetSmart Inc. to a BC Partners led consortium for $8.7 billion, including debt.