10 months ago
MOVES-Citi appoints Maria Hackley global co-head of industrials
November 3, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 10 months ago

MOVES-Citi appoints Maria Hackley global co-head of industrials

Lauren Hirsch

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Maria Hackley has been appointed global co-head of the industrials group at Citigroup Inc, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

The memo was confirmed by a spokesman.

Hackley, who will focus on corporate banking activities, will work closely with global industrials co-head Wes Walraven and report to the bank's global head of corporate banking, Michael Roberts.

She has been with Citi since 1983, first covering Latin America and later financial institutions, and became a managing director in 2002.

While at Citi, Hackley has helped lead the $16.2 billion bridge financing for Aetna's acquisition of Humana and subsequent $13 billion seven tranche debt offering in June. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; diting by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
