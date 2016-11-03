BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics files for potential stock shelf
* Files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2fh6ZUX] Further company coverage:
Nov 3 Maria Hackley has been appointed global co-head of the industrials group at Citigroup Inc, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
The memo was confirmed by a spokesman.
Hackley, who will focus on corporate banking activities, will work closely with global industrials co-head Wes Walraven and report to the bank's global head of corporate banking, Michael Roberts.
She has been with Citi since 1983, first covering Latin America and later financial institutions, and became a managing director in 2002.
While at Citi, Hackley has helped lead the $16.2 billion bridge financing for Aetna's acquisition of Humana and subsequent $13 billion seven tranche debt offering in June. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; diting by Steve Orlofsky)
* Files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2fh6ZUX] Further company coverage:
* SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd - Q3 2016 operating loss was $15.0 million, compared to an operating loss of $25.9 million in 2016 Q2
* Company reaffirms its expectations that non-GAAP operating expenses for 2016 will total $100-$105 million