REFILE-MOVES-Citigroup's head of corporate bond syndicate leaves bank
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 12, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

REFILE-MOVES-Citigroup's head of corporate bond syndicate leaves bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Faruqui’s name)

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Sarwat Faruqui, head of European corporate bond syndicate at Citigroup, has left the bank, according to two market sources.

Faruqui joined the bank in April 1998, according to her LinkedIn profile. She reported to Peter Charles, head of EMEA fixed income syndicate.

This is the second departure from Citigroup’s corporate bond syndicate. Sameer Patel left the bank last year and joined Mizuho in August 2015. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

