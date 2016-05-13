FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-MOVES-Citigroup's head of corporate bond syndicate leaves bank
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-MOVES-Citigroup's head of corporate bond syndicate leaves bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Faruqui’s start date at Citigroup)

By Laura Benitez and Helene Durand

LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Sarwat Faruqui, head of European corporate bond syndicate at Citigroup, has left the bank, according to two market sources.

Faruqui joined the bank in October 1996, according to her LinkedIn profile. She reported to Peter Charles, head of EMEA fixed income syndicate.

This is the second departure from Citigroup’s corporate bond syndicate. Sameer Patel left the bank last year and joined Mizuho in August 2015.

Faruqui will be replaced by Janusz Nelson, who has been working on Citigroup’s financial institutions syndicate desk and will now take the lead on the US bank’s European corporate syndicate.

Nelson’s previous role will be filled by Melodie Mair, who is moving from UK financials debt capital markets coverage to syndicate. (Reporting By Laura Benitez and Helene Durand, editing Robert Smith, Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.