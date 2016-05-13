CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-MOVES-Citigroup's head of corporate bond syndicate leaves bank

(Corrects Faruqui’s start date at Citigroup)

By Laura Benitez and Helene Durand

LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Sarwat Faruqui, head of European corporate bond syndicate at Citigroup, has left the bank, according to two market sources.

Faruqui joined the bank in October 1996, according to her LinkedIn profile. She reported to Peter Charles, head of EMEA fixed income syndicate.

This is the second departure from Citigroup’s corporate bond syndicate. Sameer Patel left the bank last year and joined Mizuho in August 2015.

Faruqui will be replaced by Janusz Nelson, who has been working on Citigroup’s financial institutions syndicate desk and will now take the lead on the US bank’s European corporate syndicate.

Nelson’s previous role will be filled by Melodie Mair, who is moving from UK financials debt capital markets coverage to syndicate. (Reporting By Laura Benitez and Helene Durand, editing Robert Smith, Sudip Roy)