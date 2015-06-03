MOVES-Citigroup hires Kuniyoshi Hayashi to head Japan markets division

June 3 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc appointed Kuniyoshi Hayashi as managing director and head of markets and securities services for Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc.

Hayashi will also join the division's board of directors and management committee, according to a memo seen by Reuters. (bloom.bg/1SV5nvY)

Hayashi, who most recently served as managing director and co-head of global markets at Deutsche Securities Inc, will report to Luke Randell in the new role effective Aug. 11.

A Citigroup spokeswoman confirmed the appointment of Hayashi which was first reported by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)