MOVES-Citi names Li-Gang Liu chief economist for China

March 31 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said it named Li-Gang Liu managing director and chief economist for China, effective immediately, according to an internal memo.

Liu, who would be based in Hong Kong, joins from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

Liu has held various research roles at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Asian Development Bank Institute in Tokyo, and the World Bank and Peterson Institute for International Economics, both in Washington D.C. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)