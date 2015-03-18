FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Citibank appoints Lum Choong Yu as head of HK cards business
March 18, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Citibank appoints Lum Choong Yu as head of HK cards business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Citibank appointed Lum Choong Yu as the head of cards and unsecured lending in Hong Kong, effective immediately.

Choong Yu will be responsible for managing and formulating product, sales and business development strategy for the Hong Kong credit card and unsecured lending product portfolio, the company said.

He had earlier spent over 10 years at Citibank’s Malaysia office and was most recently country head of sales and distribution. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

