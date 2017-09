Feb 11 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc hired Matt Swann to be head of technology for its global cards and payments businesses, a Citigroup spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Swann had been general manager of payments for Amazon.com.

Swann will be based in New York and will report to Mark Torkos, head of technology for Global Consumer Banking. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Don Sebastian)