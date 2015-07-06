FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Citigroup names head of UK, Ireland corporate and investment banking
#Market News
July 6, 2015 / 7:32 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Citigroup names head of UK, Ireland corporate and investment banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc promoted Michael Lavelle to head of UK and Ireland corporate and investment banking and vice chairman of EMEA CIB with immediate effect, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Lavelle will also become a member of the global leadership group, according to the memo.

During his 19 years with Citi, Lavelle has led the bank’s EMEA equity capital markets business before leading the combined EMEA debt capital markets and ECM businesses under the capital markets origination (CMO) umbrella.

Lavelle will report to Manolo Falcó, the memo said. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
