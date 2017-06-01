FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Citi names ex-Paytm executive Shinjini Kumar to head India consumer banking
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 4:52 PM / 3 months ago

MOVES-Citi names ex-Paytm executive Shinjini Kumar to head India consumer banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Thursday it appointed Shinjini Kumar, a former executive at Indian payments provider Paytm, as head of the bank's Indian consumer banking division.

Kumar will manage Citi's consumer businesses including retail banking, wealth management, cards and mortgages in India, Citi said.

Prior to Paytm, where she served as chief executive of the company's payments bank, Kumar spent over five years with PwC, where she led the banking and capital markets practice.

Kumar also has more than a decade of experience at the Reserve Bank of India, the country's central bank. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

