FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Citigroup sells $1.5 bln in stock
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Citigroup sells $1.5 bln in stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc on Monday sold $1.5
billion of Series A fixed to floating rate non-cumulative
preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Citigroup was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: CITIGROUP

AMT $1.5 BLN    COUPON 5.95 PCT*   MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE SHS        ISS PRICE 1,000    FIRST PAY   07/30/2013*
MOODY'S B1      YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  10/29/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL*
FITCH DOUBLE-B  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
    
*Fixed rate, excluding January 2023 (semi-pay date). If not
called first call date is Jan. 30, 2023, then it floats at
three-month Libor at +406.8 bps, including January 2023 with
April 30, 2023 as the first quarterly pay date.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.