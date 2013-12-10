FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup CFO sees Q4 markets results slipping
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2013 / 7:00 PM / 4 years ago

Citigroup CFO sees Q4 markets results slipping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Fourth-quarter capital markets and underwriting revenues this quarter are running slightly below results from a year ago, Citigroup Inc Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.

Year-ago results, against which the current quarter will be compared, were driven by exceptionally strong debt underwriting, said Gerspach, who spoke at a conference for investors held by Goldman Sachs Group Inc in New York.

The company does not expect to benefit in this period, as it did in the third quarter, from releasing reserves it had taken for losses on mortgage loans in North America, he added.

Legal costs “are expected to remain somewhat elevated,” though “core operating expenses should continue to trend somewhat lower,” he said.

Citigroup, the third-biggest U.S. bank by assets, is expected to report fourth-quarter and full-year results in the middle of January.

Citigroup shares were down 0.7 percent in mid-afternoon trading in New York at $51.75.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.