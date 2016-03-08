FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup in 'tough' 1-qtr for mkts, investment banking, says CFO
March 8, 2016

Citigroup in 'tough' 1-qtr for mkts, investment banking, says CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc first-quarter markets revenue is running 15 percent lower than a year earlier and its investment banking revenue is off by 25 percent, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.

“It has been a tough quarter,” Gerspach said at an investor conference.

The company expects to take a $400 million charge in the quarter “to resize both our infrastructure and capacity” in response to the tough environment, he said. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)

