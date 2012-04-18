FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup CEO looking to sell Connecticut mansion
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 5 years

Citigroup CEO looking to sell Connecticut mansion

Michelle Conlin

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Citigroup Chief Executive Officer Vikram Pandit has put his $4.3 million mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut up for sale.

The white-clapboard Colonial home, around the corner from the posh Round Hill Country Club, boasts sweeping staircases, rolling lawns, five bedrooms, and seven-and-a-half baths, according to the tax assessor’s office in Greenwich, a wealthy community about 40 miles from New York City.

Pandit also owns a co-op apartment on the Upper West Side of Manhattan that he bought in 2007 from the estate of the late actor Tony Randall. Pandit paid $17.9 million.

On Tuesday, Citigroup shareholders gave a vote of no confidence to the bank’s executive compensation plan.

The non binding vote at the bank’s annual meeting was a surprising blow to Pandit.

Last month, Citibank was one of the few big banks that did not pass regulators’ tests for a dividend increase or share buyback.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.